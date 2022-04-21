KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts Festival brings artists and art lovers from across the country to Downtown Knoxville for a three-day spring celebration of art, culture, and natural beauty.

The 2022 event will take place on the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park on April 22-24, 2022. Artists representing 18 states will travel to Knoxville for the event.

For more than 60 years, the Dogwood Arts Festival has been one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville. Each spring when the dogwoods bloom, visitors and locals alike come together to celebrate art, enjoy live music, and take in the natural beauty of East Tennessee.

Since 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival has hosted celebrities, media personalities, and fine artists including a performance by Elvis (1972), appearances by Bob Hope (1970), Willard Scott (1986), tennis pro Billie Jean King (1973), and Peyton Manning (1997); Mickey and Minnie Mouse even opened the Festival with a ribbon cutting in 1998.



FESTIVAL HOURS:

Friday, April 22nd: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. [Live music continues until 8:30PM ft. Three Star Revival]

Saturday, April 23rd: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. [Live music continues until 8:30PM ft. Alanna Royale]

Sunday, April 24th: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.