KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A troupe of local stand-up comedians will soon fill the spring and summer days with laughter thanks to the concept of a bookable, traveling purple venue: Tiny Stage Comedy.

Rowan Young and Emaleigh Kiersten spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about how she and friends developed Tiny Stage Comedy and how they’re planning to book more outdoor venues to maintain social distance and perform safely.

If you’d like to book Tiny Stage, email tinystagecomedy@gmail.com.