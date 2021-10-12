KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — InterFaith‘s ninth-annual Trick or Trivia Night fundraiser is coming up on Oct. 21, a little over a week before Halloween.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. at the Brookside in downtown Knoxville. Attendees are invited to wear a costume and enter the costume contest. Teams will compete in a game of Halloween-themed trivia. In addition, there will be a silent auction where items like a canoe and TV will be available.

InterFaith provides health care for those who are working and do not have insurance. The money raised during the event will support their mission and help low-income individuals in Knoxville access health care.

At this time, the event has sold out of tables, but individual tickets are available for $50 on their website.