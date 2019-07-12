U.T Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

On July 20th, 1969 Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Two American astronauts walked on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

“The whole world came to a standstill. More than just the country, because yes, this was the U.S. winning the space race.” U.T. Astronomy Coordinator Dr. Sean Lindsay of the Department of Physics and Astronomy said.

“The U.S. was absolutely amazing in this accomplishment. It’s really an accomplishment of all of the world of humans themselves.”

The University of Tennessee Department of Physics and Astronomy is sponsoring: “Moon Watch: 50 Years Later.”

Staff will have a moon rock from Apollo 16 on display along with star charts and moon map handouts.

Guests are invited to attend at 9:30 P.M Sunday, July 14, 2019.

The event will be on the roof of the Nielsen Physics Building on the U.T campus. Guests can observe the moon through the Physics and Astronomy Departments telescopes and are encouraged to take pictures with their cellphones.