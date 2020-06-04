KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All around the country, nonprofits are struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the bottom line.
One of those organizations taking a hit is Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
This year, the organization has been forced to cancel two major fundraisers that usually raise upwards of $200,000 for the organization.
The focus of BBBS-ETN, is to provide professionally supported, one-to-one mentors for hundreds of area youth. The cost to maintain each match, according to BBBS-ETN, is more than $1,000 a year.
During this time of social distancing, the nonprofit is even more important as 85% of families served by a community-based mentor report their Big has been a source of support during the health crisis.
Information supplied to WATE 6 On Your Side by Brent Waugh, the CEO of BBBS-ETN, notes that, “in 82% of cases, BBBS-ETN was the first organization to reach out to provide assistance” to families.
Some of the concerns of families served by BBBS-ETN are:
- Kids being out of school,
- Loss of work,
- Trouble paying bills,
- Isolation/depression,
- Food banks and more.
United Way Day of Giving
Join us in giving to United Way of Greater Knoxville’s campaign United Together: A Day of Giving.
Through your support, Big brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will be able to serve 1,000 area youth in 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- United Together Day of Giving: How you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee amid the coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 298 to 25,120 with 401 deaths
- High court won’t take over Tennessee voucher lawsuit
- Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying
- Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before move back to Gulf