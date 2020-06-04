United Together Day of Giving: How you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee amid the coronavirus crisis



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All around the country, nonprofits are struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the bottom line.

One of those organizations taking a hit is Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

This year, the organization has been forced to cancel two major fundraisers that usually raise upwards of $200,000 for the organization.

The focus of BBBS-ETN, is to provide professionally supported, one-to-one mentors for hundreds of area youth. The cost to maintain each match, according to BBBS-ETN, is more than $1,000 a year.

During this time of social distancing, the nonprofit is even more important as 85% of families served by a community-based mentor report their Big has been a source of support during the health crisis.

Information supplied to WATE 6 On Your Side by Brent Waugh, the CEO of BBBS-ETN, notes that, “in 82% of cases, BBBS-ETN was the first organization to reach out to provide assistance” to families.

Some of the concerns of families served by BBBS-ETN are:

Kids being out of school,

Loss of work,

Trouble paying bills,

Isolation/depression,

Food banks and more.

United Way Day of Giving

Join us in giving to United Way of Greater Knoxville’s campaign United Together: A Day of Giving.

Through your support, Big brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will be able to serve 1,000 area youth in 2020.

