United Way and Volunteer East Tennessee team up to give back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year, Volunteer East Tennessee and United Way of Greater Knoxville have teamed up to make giving back to our community easier than ever.

Brewton Couch with United Way and Alyson Gallaher with Volunteer East Tennessee stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming event, “Knox Gives.”

Knox Gives is happening Friday, Nov. 8.

Volunteer East Tennessee is hosting a community-wide giving day called Knox Gives. By connecting companies and volunteer groups with local non-profits, Knox Gives will host hundreds of volunteers working on many different service projects to make a huge impact across our community.

Project sign-ups begin Oct. 11.

MORE ONLINE | To learn more and get involved, click here.

Following the November 8th day of service, on December 3rd (Giving Tuesday), United Way of Greater Knoxville is joining together nonprofits from all over our community in a joint fundraising effort called The Big Give.

The Big Give is a 24-hour online giving campaign dedicated to raising money and awareness for all the hardworking, local non-profits in Knoxville.

All nonprofits are invited to join the Big Give initiative and work together to make a huge impact on our Knoxville community and the people in it.

For more information on The Big Give, click here.