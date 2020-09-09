United Way brings community together with Superhero Scavenger Hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In challenging times real-life superheroes emerge, community pulls together, and people get creative. With these things in mind United Way of Greater Knoxville announces a new, interactive event for all ages – the Superhero Scavenger Hunt.

Taking place Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 27, the Superhero Scavenger Hunt is a fun, family-friendly event designed to keep people safe while they explore Knoxville and learn more about the local non-profits that make our community better.

“When we realized we wouldn’t be able to have a traditional Campaign Kickoff event, we didn’t want to just throw in the towel,” says United Way of Greater Knoxville President & CEO, Matt Ryerson. “Instead, we designed a fun, safe activity for individuals and families to take part in to support and celebrate the community we call home.”

This Scavenger Hunt will kick off United Way of Greater Knoxville’s annual fundraising campaign. During their annual campaign, United Way raises millions of dollars to help fund local community agencies and improve the lives of over 173,800 Knox County residents each year.

The Superhero Scavenger Hunt will be held on an app called Goose Chase; hunters can download the app and search for “UnitedWayKnox” to find the local scavenger hunt. It is completely free to participate.

Kids can also receive a free superhero cape and adults can buy a United Way t-shirt for $15 to support the Annual Campaign. If you sign up for a monthly donation to United Way of Greater Knoxville, you can get the t-shirt for free. Hunters can pick up their t-shirts and capes on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at United Way of Greater Knoxville located 1301 Hannah Avenue in Knoxville.