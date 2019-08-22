United Way of Greater Knoxville kicking off 2019 campaign Thursday

The United Way of Greater Knoxville officially kicks off its 2019 fundraising campaign on the University of Tennessee’s campus on Thursday.

A kickoff event will be held Thursday, August 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the S30 Lot on the University of Tennessee campus

United Way of Greater Knoxville’s funded partner agencies, volunteers, supporters and interested citizens are invited to learn more about this year’s campaign and kick things off in style.

2019 Campaign Chair and President of Shafer Insurance Agency, Mr. Andy Shafer, will say a few words, and locally-based singer Chris Blue will be there to make comments and sign autographs.

The kickoff is tailgate-themed to celebrate the Vols’ season beginning, and local craft brews will be served.

United Way funds 115 programs through 54 partner agencies. These programs fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Greater Knoxville. The money raised in this campaign stays here and will improve the lives of over 173,800 people in Knoxville. That is almost enough people to fill Neyland Stadium twice.

The evening will be a great start to United Way’s campaign season and a wonderful way to thank our friends, partners, and supporters for all they do to help improve the health, education, and financial stability of the people in our community.