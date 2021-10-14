KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Word of Life Ministries is hosting their Unity in the Community Fall Festival on Oct. 16. The organizers say the event is a chance to show the community some love.

There will be a bounce house, carnival games and truck-or-treating. In addition, the Drums Up, Guns Down Drummers from Austin-East will be playing at the event. The event is free and open to the public.

“East Knoxville has seen its share of heart arch and pain and so anytime we get together we just want to love on the community and let them know we love them,” Bishop Kevin Perry said.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and there will be sanitizations stations in the parking lot. The festival will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at 3819 Speedway Circle.