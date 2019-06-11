Upcoming events: Knoxville Opera Guild Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Knoxville Opera) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Opera Guild, which works year-round to support the Knoxville Opera here in East Tennessee, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share about the upcoming season as well as some guild events to add to your calendar.

To learn more about the Knoxville Opera Guild, click here.

For an event calendar of upcoming opera events & performances, click here.