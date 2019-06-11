Community

Upcoming events: Knoxville Opera Guild

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:47 PM EDT

Upcoming events: Knoxville Opera Guild

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Opera Guild, which works year-round to support the Knoxville Opera here in East Tennessee, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share about the upcoming season as well as some guild events to add to your calendar.

To learn more about the Knoxville Opera Guild, click here

For an event calendar of upcoming opera events & performances, click here

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center