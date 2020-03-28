Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Governor Bill Lee’s executive order issued earlier this week for all non-essential surgeries canceled throughout the state until April 13, many have been wondering how to seek treatment for non-coronavirus issues like a strain or sprain.
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics is using Telemedicine to help patients out.
Dr. Tracy Persut joined WATE 6 On Your Side via FaceTime on Friday to explain more.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘I’ve never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with coronavirus
- Nervous about coronavirus exposure, some moms considering home birth
- Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging
- Walt Disney World, Disneyland ‘closed until further notice’ due to coronavirus
- LIST: Businesses giving free stuff to first responders, medical professionals