Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Governor Bill Lee’s executive order issued earlier this week for all non-essential surgeries canceled throughout the state until April 13, many have been wondering how to seek treatment for non-coronavirus issues like a strain or sprain.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics is using Telemedicine to help patients out.

Dr. Tracy Persut joined WATE 6 On Your Side via FaceTime on Friday to explain more.

LATEST STORIES