KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not just humans are getting into the Halloween spirit. The University of Tennessee Gardens in Knoxville is hosting the Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

Attendees can enjoy a costumed pet parade with prizes for award winners in each category. These categories include bad to the bone (scariest), funny bone (funniest), do(g) it yourself (homemade), pup culture (pop culture/character) and judges’ choice awards, including bone-a-fido (best in show). Parade entry is $10 per costume entry. Multiple dogs can be entered as one costume. Registration begins at 1 p.m. the day of the event. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Attendees can also check out an expo of educational booths, pet businesses and rescue groups. Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee, which works to improve the lives of companion animals and reduce the homeless pet population in Tennessee, will be holding a food drive during the event.

The event is co-sponsored by the Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and is free to attend. Several food trucks, including SWAT Taco, will be onsite during the event.