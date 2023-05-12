KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Gardens Knoxville, in partnership with the TN AgrAbility Project and FrontLine Gardens, are hosting a veterans horticultural therapy workshop on Saturday, May 13.

The five-hour workshop is designed for current military personnel and veterans. UT Gardens points to research that found exposure to nature and gardening has been shown to improve mental health outcomes for veterans.

Derrick Stowell with UT Gardens and the University’s Department of Plant Sciences explained on WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday what veterans and those actively serving our nation can expect from the experience.

Stowell said the workshop will explore the following topics listed below.

Career options for veterans and opportunities to learn about how TN AgrAbility Project can assist veterans.

Hands-on gardening/horticulture activities that can help assist veterans when starting a career in horticulture/agriculture.

Opportunities to network with other veterans with similar interests.

Learn how programs like FrontLine Gardens are serving veterans in Tennessee.

The workshop will be held Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UT Gardens in Knoxville.

If you are current military personnel or a veteran and are interested in this program, contact Derrick Stowell at 865-974-7151 or dstowell@utk.edu. Those interested can also register online here. The event is free.