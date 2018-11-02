UT Medical Center to host Parkinson's symposium Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Parkinson's disease is a long-term degenerative disorder that affects nearly 1 million adults in the United States and an upcoming event called the Parkinson's Symposium helps those with the disease to continue to live well.

Dr. Michelle Brewer from the University of Tennessee Medical Center says there are more diagnoses of Parkinson's every year. The nervous system disorder affects movement.

"Nearly one million will be living with Parkinson's disease (PD) in the U.S. by 2020 with approximately 60,000 Americans being diagnosed with PD each year," Brewer said.

Currently, there is no cure for the progressive nervous system disorder.

UT Medical Center is hosting the Parkinson's Symposium, an event to help those with PD with education and resources.

"The first step to living well with Parkinson's disease is to understand the disease and the progression," Brewer said. "That is why we offer this Parkinson's Symposium, to help people living with the disease better understand it and to learn ways to better manage this disease."

Parkinson's Symposium will be happening Friday, Nov. 9 at Bridgewater Place in West Knoxville with the required registration starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be a continental breakfast, followed by the presentations and then lunch. Participates should plan on staying until about 1 p.m.

The symposium is free.