UT versus UT: Battle of the Oranges pep rally benefiting women’s basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vols fans won’t miss to miss one event this weekend – celebrating women’s basketball and its stars in the “Battle of the Oranges” pep rally.

Dana Hart with the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Terri Holder with Orange Mountain Designs stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

Orange Mountain Designs and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) are pre-selling ticket packages for the “Battle of the Oranges” pep rally that include admission to the WBHOF, Tennessee vs. Texas game ticket, commemorative T-shirt and a meet-and-greet with former Lady Vols on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the hall before the 2 p.m. game at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Orange Mountain Designs and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will host “Battle of the Oranges” Sunday, Dec. 8. It’s a fundraiser pep rally that precedes Tennessee vs. Texas game and will feature former Lady Vols.

Former Lady Vol and Maryville native Cait McMahan, who serves as a DJ for ESPN’s College Gameday on football Saturdays, will be the DJ at the Dec. 8 event. Other former Lady Vol basketball players who have confirmed attendance are Abby Conklin, Alexis Hornbuckle and Brittany Jackson.

Book authors Maria M. Cornelius and Joan Cronan also will attend the event, which is a fundraiser to help support women’s basketball.

Battle of the Oranges pep rally time & place

The pep rally will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Game time for Tennessee vs. Texas is set for 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena, which is a five-minute drive from the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.