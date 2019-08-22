UTMC ‘Comedy for a Cause’ raising money for disease research

The University of Tennessee Medical Center will host ‘Comedy for a Cause’ as they raise money for disease research.

Comedy for a Cause is a fundraiser benefiting the Gynecologic Cancers Education and Research Fund at The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute.

It was founded by the Baker Donelson Law firm, in honor of one of their team members. The event includes a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a comedy show featuring Leanne Morgan.

It will take place at the Press Room at 730 N. Broadway on Thursday, September 5. Cocktails start at 5 p.m. with a short program at 6:30 before Leanne Morgan takes the stage at 7.

Visit UTMedicalCenter.org/ComedyforaCause or contact the Development Office at 305-6611. Tickets are $50 per person except for current UT Medical Center gynecologic cancer patients and survivors receive one complimentary ticket.