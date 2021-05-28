VFL Josh Dobbs returns to Knoxville to host youth football camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs is back in town.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller is hosting his youth football camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex. Children ages 6 to 16 are welcome to get hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.

Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Each camp participant will receive:

Joshua Dobbs souvenir autograph (item provided – outside items not permitted)

Camp team photo with Joshua Dobbs

Limited-edition Joshua Dobbs FlexWork Football Camp T-shirt

Take home items from event sponsors

Learn more and signup online here.