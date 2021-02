(WATE) — What are you doing Thursday night? Here’s a chance to have the I.N.K. poetry duo and a chef walk you through a virtual cooking demo, and it benefits Spark, an organization that helps people with disabilities with all kinds of ways to keep them connected.

The team will be a working on a lovely dinner, perfect for Valentine’s Day on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and you can get them at cookingwithspark.brownpapertickets.com.

You can also join them on Facebook Live.