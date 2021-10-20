KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the University of Tennessee was fined $250,000 for debris thrown on the field late in the game against Ole Miss, Vol fans are putting their money where their mouths are by raising thousands of dollars for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

A GoFundMe, organized by Brent Baltzer and backed by VFL Jayson Swain, has surfaced calling on VolNation to respond and show “members of the national media” about true Tennessee spirit by raising funds for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The call to action of the fundraisers is this, “Let’s raise $102,455 for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. These funds will help the hospital to keep an open door policy to help sick kids in the Knoxville area. The minimum donation is $5. If just 20% of people that were at Neyland Stadium donate that amount, we will blow this goal out of the water!”

The goal of $102,455 represents the total capacity of Neyland Stadium. As of 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, the GoFundMe has raised $21,483.

Rewind to Oct. 16, UT administration was quick to denounce fan conduct, with UT chancellor Donde Plowman reaching out to University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce to apologize.

“Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers,” said Plowman in a tweet. “Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate.”

Alongside academic faculty, UT athletic director Danny White released a statement on the incident.

“While I’m incredibly proud of our team’s effort on the field,” said White. “I’m disappointed that their relentless performance was overshadowed in the game’s closing moments by the actions of several fans whose actions did not represent the Volunteer Spirit or the true character of our university.”