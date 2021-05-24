Vol Network announcers’ golf tourney raising funds to benefit McNabb Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol Network commentators Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp are hoping you will give some “MONEY!” to a good cause while playing a little golf.

The Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp Golf Tournament will be held Monday, June 7 at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville. The annual golf tournament raises money for the McNabb Center, which provides access to behavioral health care for individuals and families with the most need in East Tennessee.

The golf tournament is a longstanding tradition, lasting more than 20 years.

“Our goal each year with the golf event is to raise as much money as possible to support the great work of the McNabb Center,” Bertelkamp said. “The center provides services that are vital to the overall health of our community.”

There is still time to sponsor the tournament and receive recognition at the event.

The McNabb Center provides mental health, substance use, social and victim services. The center delivers support to more than 30,000 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.