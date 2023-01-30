KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely.

Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen volunteer drivers at the start of 2023. She also reviewed some of the qualifications these volunteers would need to meet.

“They would have to be at least 21 years of age, have some driving experience, they don’t have to have a special driver’s license, a good driving record, and we also make sure that they can pass a background check,” said Welch. She also said volunteers would need to pass a physical and drug screening.

Welch added that with this door-through-door transportation service agency-owned hybrid sedans, wheelchair-accessible minivans, and gas are all included.

The costs of a ride, either one-way or round-trip, are listed below:

$3.00 one way (in Knox County)

$6.00 roundtrip (multiple stops permitted)

Out-of-county fares vary

Transportation is dependent on the availability of a volunteer driver and vehicle on the day and time that the rider needs it.

For those who are interested in being volunteers or in using the service, head to the VAT web page for more.