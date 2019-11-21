Volunteer East Tennessee releases 2019 Holiday Guide to Volunteering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Volunteer East Tennessee’s 2019 Holiday Guide to Volunteering is live and ready to help make giving your time this holiday season easy.

Volunteer East Tennessee’s Executive Director, Alyson Gallaher, visited with us about what can be found in this year’s guide.

The 2019 guide features dozens of volunteer opportunities during the extended holiday season: November, December, and January. Opportunities are listed by date, and also by impact area, so that you can easily choose something the fits your schedule or look for something that is close to your heart this time of year.

Whether you want to volunteer at Knoxville Track Club’s annual Turkey Trot, deck the halls of Ijams Nature Center, or celebrate the season at the Muse Knoxville’s Gingerbread Breakfast, the guide has something for everyone. Individuals and groups can connect with the over 25 nonprofit and community organizations included in this year’s guide. Volunteer East Tennessee also offers onsite service projects for companies and groups that can be completed in the office or an offsite location.

For more information on the 2019 Holiday Guide to Volunteering visit VolunteerETN.org/HolidayGuide.