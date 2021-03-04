Volunteers needed for Ijams River Rescue cleanup event

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the reasons many feel it’s great to live in East Tennessee is because of the natural beauty; however, keeping it clean of litter helps maintain that beauty.

If you’re feeling like helping out, the 32nd Ijams River Rescue is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27.

The annual communitywide cleanup event focuses on removing trash, litter and tires from sites along the Tennessee River and its tributaries.

Cleanup leaders say the event is a great way to get out, get active while staying safe and keep the river beautiful.

Here’s how to sign up:

The deadline for sign-ups is March 18 or until all the slots have been filled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter