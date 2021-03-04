Volunteers needed for Ijams River Rescue cleanup event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the reasons many feel it’s great to live in East Tennessee is because of the natural beauty; however, keeping it clean of litter helps maintain that beauty.
If you’re feeling like helping out, the 32nd Ijams River Rescue is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27.
The annual communitywide cleanup event focuses on removing trash, litter and tires from sites along the Tennessee River and its tributaries.
Cleanup leaders say the event is a great way to get out, get active while staying safe and keep the river beautiful.
Here’s how to sign up:
The deadline for sign-ups is March 18 or until all the slots have been filled.