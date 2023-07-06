KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Knoxville on September 23. This year’s event will take place in person at Zoo Knoxville.

Registration begins at 7 am, the opening ceremony will start at 8:30 am and the walk will start at 9 am. All of the funds raised through the walk will go to furthering the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A number of local and national companies are sponsoring teams walking in the event, but anyone is welcome to create their own team or walk as an individual. Those who do not want to walk but want to participate can volunteer or just give a straight donation.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower, the color represents their connection to the disease. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

