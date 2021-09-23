WATCH: 10th Annual Women’s Fund Luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is celebrating 10 years of serving low-income women and girls by helping them with resources to fund post-secondary education, whether it’s college, technical school, or a certification program with the Women’s Fund of East Tennessee.

An online auction is part of this fundraiser. It’s on Handbid​ and runs through September 27. To look at some amazing auction items, purchase a set of beautifully bound classic books by women authors, or simply donate, please use this link: https://events.handbid.com/auctions/10th-anniversary-womens-fund-luncheon