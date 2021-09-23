WATCH: 10th Annual Women’s Fund Luncheon

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is celebrating 10 years of serving low-income women and girls by helping them with resources to fund post-secondary education, whether it’s college, technical school, or a certification program with the Women’s Fund of East Tennessee.

An online auction is part of this fundraiser. It’s on Handbid​ and runs through September 27. To look at some amazing auction items, purchase a set of beautifully bound classic books by women authors, or simply donate, please use this link:  https://events.handbid.com/auctions/10th-anniversary-womens-fund-luncheon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

10th Annual Women's Fund Luncheon

LIVE: Knox County, East Tennessee Mental Health Association announce strategic partnership

Homeowners voice their desires for Washington Pike expansion plan

Kroger adding 1,500 employees

State wants to grow tourism in rural and distressed counties

Woman accused of assaulting officers