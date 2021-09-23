WATCH: 10th Annual Women’s Fund Luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is celebrating 10 years of serving low-income women and girls by helping them with resources to fund post-secondary education, whether it’s college, technical school, or a certification program with the Women’s Fund of East Tennessee.
An online auction is part of this fundraiser. It’s on Handbid and runs through September 27. To look at some amazing auction items, purchase a set of beautifully bound classic books by women authors, or simply donate, please use this link: https://events.handbid.com/auctions/10th-anniversary-womens-fund-luncheon