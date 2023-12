CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year as the holiday season kicks in, Santa Claus takes a break from his busy schedule of making toys and checking his list twice to visit his friends at the Tennessee Aquarium as “Scuba Claus.”

Thom Benson | V.P., Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Tennessee Aquarium

While there, visit Miguel Wattson, the Aquarium’s electric eel. He can light up a Christmas tree with his electrical currents.

The last chance to see Scuba Claus is December 23 at 2 p.m.