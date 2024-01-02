KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Animals at Zoo Knoxville have been enjoying unique enrichment opportunities thanks to a generous donation of Christmas trees.

The animals receive daily enrichment through food, treats, and toys. During the holiday season, they are excited to interact with donated Christmas trees. Enrichment is an essential aspect of the care and well-being of the animals in the zoo.

Enjoy some of these adorable videos of your Knoxville Zoo friends enjoying their Christmas Trees.

Footage credit: Zoo Knoxville Video: Jasmine Rogers

The chimpanzees and gorillas approached the trees with curiosity but soon found the fruit and other treats hiding inside.

Tonka, the elephant, sees them as a snack and can eat the entire tree because he loves the smell and texture of the trees. Dolly, a rhinoceros, especially loves munching on her holiday gift.

It is important to note that the zoo is not accepting donations of Christmas trees from the public as they are still working through a large donation of trees already received.

However, anyone wanting to help the animals with year-long necessities can visit the zoo’s website and search through different Amazon wishlists for needed items, such as rubber toys for otters, rakes to help clean up ape exhibits, and thermometers for reptile habitats.