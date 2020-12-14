6 On Your Side Heroes: Express Employment Brand It Blue campaign feeds hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A company dedicated to helping people find jobs has gone above and beyond during the pandemic. Express Employment Professionals made it a goal to provide food to those in need through its annual initiative, Brand It Blue.

Boxes and boxes of food were bagged up and loaded into cars coming to a drive-thru mobile food pantry in three East Tennessee locations last week.

“I think it’s awesome,” recipient Jessica Cagle said. “The people trying to help us get a job are also trying to help us put food on the table.”

Workers followed safety protocols as they made sure families left with enough food for a few days. Employees teamed up with coworkers, clients and friends to gather enough to provide 10,000 meals.

“With COVID and of course, we work for an employment agency and we know that people are losing jobs and coming to us and it’s a hard time,” said Angelia Myers, spokesperson for Express Employment Professionals.

Brand It Blue is a corporatewide program Express Employment Professionals does every year. It partners with a nonprofit to make a difference in the community it serves. It has offices in Knoxville, Rockwood and Clinton. The company, along with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, held mobile food pantries in each of those areas on Dec. 9.

“It’s really helpful,” Jessica Cagle said. “A couple days worth of food makes a big difference.”

We are grateful for businesses like this who step up and out of the office to help their neighbors in need.

“It’s what we should do just as humans; help one another,” Myers said, “and so, giving at Christmas is what it’s all about.”

Express Employment Professionals also has 200 jobs it’s ready to place. If you’re in need of work, call 865-531-1720 in Knox County and 865-498-0098 in Anderson County.