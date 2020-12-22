6 On Your Side Heroes: Santa visits Greystone for a special Q&A

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For many of us, Santa Claus is a welcome friend, especially as we get ready to say goodbye to 2020. We invited Santa for a quick visit to WATE 6 On Your Side, hoping this is the last time we have to be socially distant from one of our favorite people in the world.
Our beautiful Greystone, home of WATE 6 On Your Side, is decked out for the holidays. It’s the perfect setting for a visit from Santa.
Q&A with Santa Claus
Lori Tucker greeted him at the door, “Well, Santa, welcome to Greystone!”
“Ho ho ho!” Santa exclaimed as Lori smiled and said, “Merry Christmas!”
Q: 2020 has not been the best year, so we wanted to get Santa’s take on it.
A: “Oh, it’s been rough … not been bad, not been the best, but we’re gonna get through it. We’re almost there.”
Q: What does Santa say to boys and girls of all ages right now?
A: “Everything’s gonna be alright. It’ll work out. Just keep that Christmas spirit. Keep it going.”
We couldn’t let Santa leave our quick visit without hearing his famous
“(It) comes from here [pointing to his belly],” he said. “Ho ho ho ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!”
Special thanks to “Santa On Call” Jason Freeman. To schedule a visit, call 865-659-5024. You can also visit his Santa On Call Facebook page for openings and bookings.
