6 On Your Side Heroes: Staying the course in caring for others amid the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every day, heroes walk among us, seeking no attention for the good they do. Pamela Stoutt has made it her personal mission to feed those experiencing homelessness each week in Knoxville’s Krutch Park.

With a smile on her face and a giving heart, she is a welcome presence, ready with a hug and an encouraging word for the people she feels led to serve.

“We’ve just developed a friendship and relationship with them over the years, and we’re here to care and to serve them,” Pamela says.

Every Tuesday for seven years now, Pamela, her mother, and a network of friends have been providing food and other supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

The need grew when businesses shut down during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Roughly, every Tuesday before the pandemic we would serve anywhere from 75 to 100 and then during the pandemic, we had over 150,” she said.

When Krutch Park closed during COVID-19, Pamela’s mission stayed the course.

“We served on the street out of my vehicle and people would just line up along the sidewalk,” she said.

It isn’t just a food drive every week. Pamela takes time to get to know each person seeking her help.

“I came out here,” a man identifying himself as “Charles” told us. “She was giving out pizza. Got me some pizza and that’s how we met.”

Pamela smiles and says,”we’re able to sit down with them at the tables or even just stand like we are here today and talk and hear their stories. They’re just people like you and I who want to be heard and who were dealt a hand they didn’t know how to deal with.”

How you can help

If you’d like to learn more about Pamela’s mission and how to help:

865-224-1333

pamh1137@gmail.com

