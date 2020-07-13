6 On Your Side Heroes: The grocery store golden boys

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Going to the grocery store often means you look forward to seeing friendly, familiar faces.

At one local store, there’s a popular group of three affectionately known as “The Golden Boys.”

Roy Stephenson, Jr., Ron Sieloff and Mike Tremblay have been with Kroger Farragut for a combined 18 years.

We wanted you to see their smiles in a pre-Pandemic video taken by Kroger.

Now, join us as these heroes continue to make a difference in these trying times, as we say to The Golden Boys, “thank you for being a friend.”

Getting the three to stand still for a moment took some doing. Roy, Ron and Mike are all smiles under those masks at the store crowded with customers.

They say their military service has helped them learn to adapt to these challenging times.

Roy told us he served 10 years in the Army; Ron serving two years in the Army, one year in Vietnam; and Mike with six years in the Army serving in Okinawa and Vietnam.

They often see some fear and frustration in the eyes of customers they’ve come to know as family.

The Golden Boys’ goal is to simply make them smile.

Mike says, “people are uptight and we try to, well we capture them as they come in and we also have them when they leave, so our goal is, if they’re not smiling when they come in, we want them smiling when they leave.”

Kroger Farragut Assistant Manager Richard Fordham told us, “they’re a great group of guys. They come in here every day, work very hard and they exemplify our friendly behaviors and it’s obvious in everything they do.”

Thanks to The Golden Boys for their hard work, service to our country and to their customers.

As Roy puts it, “when you work together, you become family and you have to be there for each other.”

The group says they miss helping busy moms by distracting their kids, giving hugs and handshakes.

