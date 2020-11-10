6 On Your Side Heroes: Veteran volunteers at Election Day polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are hearing from so many of you who stood in long lines to vote in the general election, that no matter the outcome of the races, you told us election poll workers were the true heroes.

Our 6 On Your Side Hero is a veteran who volunteered at the busiest polling place ion Knox County.

If you were in the record breaking lines of voters at the Downtown West polling location, you no doubt saw James Quick.

The retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force met up with me at Greystone, home of WATE 6 On Your Side, to share his story. He served in Vietnam and Desert Storm.

“I worked in aircraft avionics” he told us. “What you see in the cockpit is what I took care of.”

He spent his career fulltime with the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

When he stepped down ten years ago, he still wanted to do something to serve his country.

“I said I’m going to try voting-working as an election official and I got hooked on it,” he said.

He’s been working the polls for ten years, but this time around, as we all know, it was so very different.

“We voted over 25,000 people in person during COVID and social distancing and extreme measures we went to to keep the voters safe. I mean, that’s a huge number,” Quick said.”Sure, it’s like anything; we had a few grumblers but they were far and few between. The rest of them were happy to be in there and we made them feel welcome.”

And that goes for behind the scenes, with the other poll workers despite any political differences.

“We know who we are and we get a long great and we come out of there just like we’re siblings whenever we get done. We’ve gained friendships,” he said.

Thank you to this hero.We salute you for serving our country and our community so well.

Quick also rides his motorcycle in many events dedicated to Gold Star families, always doing something to help someone else.

