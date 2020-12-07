6 On Your Side Heroes: Volunteer inspires Knoxville neighborhoods to raise funds for food bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local woman working from home found a way to stay positive during the pandemic, using social media for something good, by getting her neighborhood to join in on a virtual fundraiser to help the hungry through Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Every can of food on the shelves at Second Harvest is there because someone took the time to donate.

Concerned about people who’ve lost so much during the pandemic, Morgan Wilson wanted to do something to help.

Morgan already has a heart for helping others by being a member of the City of Knoxville’s Neighborhood Advisory Council.

I keep, I don’t know, waking up in the middle of the night, thinking about how horrible things are and how people are in these food lines and there’s so much need. Morgan Wilson, about why she organized the fundraisers

So, she got her own neighborhood, Parkridge, involved in the Virtual Food Drive for Second Harvest.

“I was afraid that maybe it wasn’t going to do much,” Morgan told us. “I set the initial goal at $3,000.”

But, thanks to Morgan’s efforts, 11 neighborhoods are now on board, raising more than $11,000 for Second Harvest so far, equaling 34,000 meals.

We’re thankful for difference makers like Morgan.

“I hope a lot more people will look into options like this,” she said. “It’s not something I’ve ever done before, so, it’s pretty neat.”

If you’d like to get your neighborhood involved in the Virtual Food Drive for Second Harvest Food Bank, look for a link at City of Knoxville – Office of Neighborhoods.