6 On Your Side Heros: Motorcycle club helps students in backpack ride

Claxton, Tenn. (WATE) — The fall schedule is up in the air for East Tennessee schools right now, but that’s not stopping a motorcycle club from helping students at Claxton Elementary in Anderson County have what they need when they do go back to class.

Members of Vendetta’s Motorcycle Club of Powell are true heroes to many children.

The club is preparing for its fifth annual backpack ride.

“It’s just about giving the kids a good start for the school year,” says club president Robert Arwood. “A lot of kids are underprivileged and need help. We just try to give them a good leg up.”

Every year, the club has presented backpacks filled with supplies and a $1,000 check to the school through proceeds raised in the ride that takes place July 11 at Biker Rags in Knoxville, followed by a party and auction and Vendetta’s clubhouse in Powell.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping plans to help kids, no matter when school starts again.

“Either way, we’re still going to do the benefit and if it ends up being an abbreviated list, we’ll just donate more money to the school,” Arwood said.

That giving spirit is part of what makes the close-knit club a band of heroes, says Connie Ellison who nominated Vendetta’s Motorcycle Club as this week’s 6 On Your Side Heroes.

“They’re here to support everybody in their community,” she says, “and that’s the brotherhood that they’ve built together.”

For more information on the July 11 ride and how to make donations:

Robert Arwood

Vendetta’s Motorcycle Club of Powell

865-603-0645

Sponsors for the ride include:

Pick A Part

Biker Rags

Lambert Auto Parts

Doggie Designs

Skeeters Cycle Barn

Tate’s Salvage & Service

