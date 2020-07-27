Austin-East alum a hero in recent Project GRAD laptop telethon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We continue to celebrate raising more than $75,000 during our WATE 6 On Your Side Project Grad Laptop Telethon on July 22, thanks to so many of you and our biggest benefactor.

Fred Lowery, a 1988 Austin-East graduate is senior vice president at Thermo Fisher Scientific based in Massachusetts, on the front lines of COVID-19 through research and testing. This busy businessman took the time to give back by donating $25,000 and using that money to match what you sent in.

Tonight we say thank you to Fred Lowery, a man who deserves to be called a hero.

Lowery may have been miles away, but joined us during the telethon via FaceTime, providing words of wisdom for graduates and encouraging our community to come together to give Project GRAD Scholars the tools they need for college or technical school.

Now, he’s celebrating along with the rest of us for an incredible record outcome.

“I’m just super excited that so many people gave and that we had such an amazing result and that we’re going to be able to help a lot of kids,” Lowery told us.

“Now, what I’m thinking, though – I’m a big thinker- I think we could do even better next year, so I’m hopeful that we do so well that at some point we don’t even have to have a telethon, just have an endowment that we can support the technology needs and give our students tools to be successful.”

Lowery doesn’t just talk the “TED talk,” he lives it, getting involved on a personal level in too many organizations to count. Most, involving young people.

“I don’t sit in this seat because nobody helped me,” Lowery laughs. “They say it takes a village and a lot of prayers, but I sit here because along the way, people said, ‘Hey, Fred, don’t do that, do this. Hey Fred, you ought to think about this program.’ “

Lowery leads a team of thousands at Thermo Fisher Scientific, making a different in the fight against COVID-19.

“We got out front and really developed a diagnostic test and we had the first diagnostic test to be approved by the FDA, giving us an emergency use authorization. So now we are very involved in providing those tests which, as you know, are incredibly important, and to make sure we can identify and control the virus,” Lowery says.

Helping to make the world a healthier, happier place, one person at a time.

That’s why Fred Lowery is our WATE 6 On Your Side Hero.

“I’m not sure if I’m a hero,” Lowery says, “but I’m just trying to do my part and if we all do our part, I think this would be a better world, a better place. So thank you very much and hopefully I am making an impact in other people’s lives.”

Other philanthropic causes Lowery is involved with:

Community Evangelistic Church

Woodlawn Baptist Church

Boule’ Foundation

Arts Emerson (Detroit Red Event)

Capital Campaign Kick-off

A-E track team

New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund

Lee County Boys & Girls Club

The Lowery Foundation gave away more than $750,000 last year to worthwhile organizations. It’s on target to do the same this year.

