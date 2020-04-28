Nurses still delivering happiness even amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Nominate someone who we should highlight as a community hero

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We continue our salute to heroes in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re getting lots of nominations and one really caught our eye: a husband nominating his wife, a local nurse.

We caught up with Terri Williams spending a rare day off visiting her husband Todd outside his office in West Knoxville.

Terri is a busy labor and delivery nurse at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Pandemic or no, babies keep coming. In March alone, there were 261 births at Fort Sanders.

Todd wanted to give his wife and her fellow nurses a shout out for the important work they do and the risks they face working in healthcare right now.

“I just really appreciate what they do, ” Todd told us, “and wanted her to know that.”

We replied to Terri, “you didn’t know this until today?” Terri said, “yes,” looking at her husband. “I love you, thank you so much. I’m glad that you look at me like that. So thank you. Very surprised, shocked. I’m still shocked.”

Thank you, Terri Williams, for being a bright light in the lives of new families during these uncertain times.

