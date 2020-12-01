Small donut, big difference: Fundraiser helps to eradicate polio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We don’t hear the word “polio” much anymore. It was eradicated in the U.S. years ago thanks to a vaccine. That paralyzing disease still affects some children in other parts of the world. Some local heroes are changing that, with your help.

Something as simple as a donut can help save lives. Dunkin Donuts recently donated its signature “Purple Pinkies” on the recent Purple Pinkie Day Fundraiser.

“We did a full production run,” said Margo Hughes of Bluemont Group which oversees Dunkin franchisees. “On extra shifts, worked double, so we could make an extra 45,000 donuts which is half a full day’s production,” Hughes explained.

Long Johns dipped in purple icing- signifying the kids in other countries who have purple ink applied to their left pinky finger after they e received their polio vaccine drops.

Thanks to so many of you, participating Dunkin stores and area Rotary clubs were able to raise $1.3 million to benefit Rotary’s End Polio Now Campaign. The Purple Pinkie fundraiser held recently is now in its third year, but Rotary began to help fight polio globally in 1985. It’s made a huge difference.

“When we started, there were 1,000 cases a day of polio in the world,” said Greg Macilek of Rotary District 6780. “As of right now, we certified Africa as polio free, so there are only cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan, only 133 cases so far this year.”

Incredible progress in stamping out polio thanks to a powerful partnership.

Dave Baumgartner, president of Dunkin’s Franchisee Network, said “we’ve made tremendous progress and want to kill it; kill it fast.”

Thanks in no small part to a simple donut.

Rotary says it is committed to raising $50 million a year to be matched 2 to 1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

To learn more: endpolio.org & DunkinDonuts.com