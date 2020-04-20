WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes: 12-year-old donates birthday money to Interfaith Health Clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side has started a weekly salute to heroes in our community during this time of crisis.

Heroes come in different forms, from health care workers on the front lines to volunteers to those just stepping out of their comfort zones to help someone else.

We’re kicking things off with a 12-year-old Knoxville girl who has a big heart.

Juliet Biden loves to be involved. She runs cross country and enjoys fishing with her family.

Last week, she received $200 from her family for her birthday and decided to donate the money to Interfaith Health Clinic which provides health care to the underserved and uninsured.

We talked to Juliet about her selfless gift.

“I was thinking I didn’t really need anything, and I was looking up some local charities and that one just seemed like the best one to do during this time,” Juliet said.

Aaron Price of Interfaith says of Juliet, “You know — smart, funny and just kind. We’re so blessed the community has stepped up during this crisis and people have been asking us ways how they can help, but I just thought it was just so kind and we’re so blessed to have a 12-year-old young lady donate her birthday money to the clinic.”

Juliet’s gift will make such a difference for people needing help right now from Interfaith Health Clinic. If you’d like to help Interfaith, go to www.interfaithhealthclinic.org.

Our thanks to Juliet for being a true hero.

If there’s a hero you know, someone who is going that extra mile right now for someone in need during the pandemic, we want to know about them.

We will be featuring a hero at 6 p.m. every Monday on WATE 6 On Your Side.

