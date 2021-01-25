‘We’re all in this together’: Mother praises son’s teacher for going above and beyond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local mom sent us a hero nomination asking us to recognize her child’s teacher.

April Cantrell wrote this about Sterchi Elementary School’s first grade teacher Dana Sanders:

“Dana Sanders is a full-time teacher of first grade Sterchi Elementary, she also works at Wallace Memorial doing summer activities for students. She has gotten to know my seven-year-old through Wallace and chose to be his teacher in first grade. My seven-year-old is an extremely sweet and loving little boy, who has a reading handicap. During this pandemic, Ms. Sanders has worked with the speech therapist at Sterchi, and with Wallace staff, so that my son still gets all of the speech therapy and extra help that he needs. She has gone above and beyond to make sure that my son has not suffered during this difficult educational time. My son would not be doing as good in his classes as he is right now if not for this amazing and caring teacher.” April Cantrell

When we shared Cantrell’s nomination with Dana Sanders, she said: “It’s like, humbling, because you don’t think people really pay attention to what you do or that what you do isn’t noticed. So, to have it noticed is-whew-unreal!”

We didn’t have long to talk to Sanders on Zoom Monday morning before school. The busy teacher fills every moment, helping her first grade students like Brandon Cantrell, navigate a computer, wear a mask and stay on track.

“It was challenging,” Sanders says, “because I have little people especially, so you’re trying to get them to type, you’re trying to get them to log on to different sites to the computer and to actually do work on the computer and not always pencil, paper, which is what we’re used to.”

Brandon’s mom says her son is working through a few extra challenges in school.

“He did kindergarten twice because he’s just a little slower in the reading and he has a speech impediment; a little bit of a lisp,” Cantrell explained.

So, when Sterchi Elementary went to virtual learning for a week here and there, Cantrell saw Sanders in action, online, making a difference and not only for Brandon.

“It was great to see her,” Cantrell says, “and how she teaches. (She) keeps a whole bunch of first graders on task. That’s a feat in itself! I have trouble with one!”

“We had small groups, but nobody tells you what that’s supposed to look like online, so you work with the kids, see what they say, ‘no, Ms. Sanders, that didn’t work too well.’ And I’ll say, ‘that’s okay, we’ll try something else.'”

Sanders went on to say, with a smile, “we’re all in the same boat. Some people’s boats are floating a little bit better than others, but we’re still all in this together.”

Cantrell says, “We’re so thankful for her to be Brandon’s teacher this year, beyond thankful.”

Sanders has been a teacher at Sterchi Elementary for 27 years, but this is the first year she has taught first grade.

She was pulled into action when the pandemic hit, and it looks like she’s where she needs to be.