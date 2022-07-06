If your child is born early, preemie diapers provide a more comfortable fit when compared to regular diapers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 is joining hands with Helping Mamas to support moms and babies in need. Staff will collect donations of formula, diapers, wipes and more for babies (and their mothers!) at our station on Thursday, as well as at the Helping Mamas location in West Knoxville.

Tess Frear, Executive Director of Helping Mamas Knoxville told Lori Tucker she’s looking forward to the WATE drive on Thursday.

“The needs never stop and that’s why we’re here,” Frear said. “So we can help families, low-income families that are going through things that maybe we haven’t been through but may go through some day.”

Where and when to donate

Donations can be dropped off between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the WATE 6 studio at 1306 N. Broadway in Knoxville, or at Helping Mamas Knoxville at 121 S. David Lane — just off of Kingston Pike.

Three out of every 5 parents struggle to pay for diapers, according to data collected before inflation and prices spiked. Helping Mamas provide basics to a growing list of agencies with whom they partner to provide supplies to those who need it most.

What to donate

Here are the items needed most:

Diapers, especially sizes 4,5, and 6

Pull-ups, all sizes

Unopened formula

Swaddle blankets

Diaper wipes

Gently used baby clothing

New bottles

New pacifiers

Bibs

Blankets

Diaper Bags

Boppy

Maternity

Unopened boxes of pads and tampons

Books

Educational toys

Strollers

Car seats

Pack-and-play playpens

High chairs

Bouncy seats

Portable swings

Hygiene items

Breast pumps

Towels

Washcloths

Helping Mamas has served more than 120,000 children by distributing more than 3 million essentials to families in Georgia and East Tennessee. The organization was founded by Jamey Lackey — a social worker who saw a gap in services. There was no coordinated effort to collect and distribute essential baby items or period products to women and children in need. Helping Mamas seeks to fill that gap with your help.