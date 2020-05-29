WATE and local United Ways host day of giving to support community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The past few months have been challenging for everyone. With the COVID-19 crisis affecting countless people, local non-profits stepped up to the plate. These organizations are meeting greater needs with fewer resources, but their commitment to helping the most vulnerable among us has not changed.

That’s why WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with United Way of Greater Knoxville to host the United Together fundraiser to help communities across East Tennessee recover.

Our local United Ways quickly responded to this crisis by setting up COVID-19 Response Funds so that they can provide much needed financial support to the organizations who are providing meals for children out of school, rent assistance for laid off families, health services to our homeless population, and many other services to ensure that our neighbors do not suffer.

The United Together fundraiser will support the COVID-19 Response Funds at the regional East Tennessee United Way organizations. Donors may designate a specific local United Way when making a contribution.

Thanks to generous sponsors, many donations are eligible for matching funds. United Way of Greater Knoxville has $60,000 matching funds secured, United Way of Anderson County has $40,000 matching funds secured, United Way of Blount County has $45,000 matching funds secured, and United Way of Sevier County has $25,000 matching funds secured. Donations made to any one of those 4 local United Ways will be matched to that amount! That means your money goes twice as far in helping the community.

The economic impact of the pandemic to non-profits will be felt for months to come. In a survey conducted by United Way of Greater Knoxville and Alliance for Better Nonprofits, 203 agencies representing all East Tennessee counties reported an estimated loss of $12 million due to cancelled fundraising events and donations as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. United Together is one way we can all help ease the burden so that vital services are still available to those who need them.

WATE is pleased to be United Together for our neighbors in need. Donate now at UWGK.org or join us Thursday, June 4 for a Day of Giving on WATE-TV and WATE.com.