KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s almost time for WATE’s Free Shred Day! Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday, May 6.

WATE’s Free Shred Day is an excellent time to safely get rid of any unwanted paper. Whether it’s checks, receipts, legal documents, medical records, computer printouts, or personal files, all types of office paper and materials are accepted. On Saturday, May 6, stop by WATE’s parking lot at 1306 North Broadway in Knoxville from 8 a.m. to noon to drop off your paper.

During shred day, familiar faces will be helping to unload vehicles and shred paper.

Up to three small boxes, bags, totes, or crates per vehicle are allowed, and these will be returned once the paper has been securely disposed of. The limit helps to ensure everyone is able to dispose of their paper, however, multiple trips are allowed for those wishing to dispose of more than three boxes of paper.

This year’s Free Shred Day is sponsored by the Tennessee Army National Guard.