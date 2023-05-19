KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Journalists representing WATE 6 On Your Side were awarded accolades Thursday night at the East Tennessee Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 2022 Golden Press Card Awards ceremony.

The SPJ ceremony highlighted excellence in journalism during 2022.

Don Dare and photojournalists Dave Wignall and Taylor Gash took first place in the Series/Package/Project Writing for television category for their collaboration on the story, “The Answered Need.”

Judges’ commentary on the story stated that the 6 On Your Side Investigations work was, “Nicely done… Reporter really got to the heart of the matter. Brought the community together to make a difference in Vanessa’s daily life. Story-telling, shooting, editing flowed well! Job well done!“

Tala Shatara, who is a co-host on WATE’s lifestyle program Living East Tennessee, took second place in the Sports Reporting for television category for her story, “What is next for UT Basevol, Redmond Walsh?”

Shatara also took second place in the General Reporting for television category for her story, “Shoppers share fun memories at West Town Mall.”

Judges’ commentary on the story stated, “Good community story showing how this shopping mall is woven into people’s lives.“

Overall, the East Tennessee SPJ chapter announced 55 honors at the awards ceremony featuring more than 50 journalists from the Tri-Cities, Chattanooga and the Knoxville area.

Judging of the East Tennessee entries was coordinated by the Hawaii SPJ Chapter.