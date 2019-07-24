Ways to save during tax-free weekend

Community
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Tax free weekend is around the corner, and there are ways to make sure you’re spending those tax-free dollars wisely.

The Tennessee sales tax holiday is a 10% sale on most clothing, computers and school supplies.

Here’s a list of items that are tax free:

  • Clothing: includes most individual items of clothing, including shoes, which cost less than $100 to qualify for the sales tax holiday.
  • Computers priced under $1,500 qualify, but many related items such as printers, storage drives, software, smart phones, and computer games do not.
  • Most school supplies will qualify; Tennessee has prepared a list of times that do and do not qualify.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter