Ways to save during tax-free weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Tax free weekend is around the corner, and there are ways to make sure you’re spending those tax-free dollars wisely.
The Tennessee sales tax holiday is a 10% sale on most clothing, computers and school supplies.
Here’s a list of items that are tax free:
- Clothing: includes most individual items of clothing, including shoes, which cost less than $100 to qualify for the sales tax holiday.
- Computers priced under $1,500 qualify, but many related items such as printers, storage drives, software, smart phones, and computer games do not.
- Most school supplies will qualify; Tennessee has prepared a list of times that do and do not qualify.