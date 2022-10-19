KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since 1907, the Wesley House Community Center has been assisting and providing services for Knoxville’s most under-resourced and marginalized areas. Wesley House works to empower and serve the Mechanicsville, Lonsdale, and Beaumont communities in Knoxville by equipping the residents with the spiritual, emotional, and educational resources needed to thrive.

Wesley House will host its annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Oct. 21.

It’s meant to be an elegant evening filled with eating, drinking, dancing, and most importantly, the ballroom is filled with community members who are passionate about Wesley House’s childcare programs. People can buy tickets to join in on the evening filled with food, entertainment, a silent auction, and to see who is crowned the King and Queen of the ball.

Tickets are still available. With the purchase of a ticket, entry is secured for the event, plated dinner, three drink tickets, and a night filled with fun.

As of October 1st, ticket prices increased to $150 per person and table prices increased to $1,000 per table.

The exclusive VIP event is invite-only, or an additional $50 per person.

For those unable to attend the event and who may still be interested in donating, they can head to the Wesley House link here.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lexi Spivak and Kristen Gallant will also serve as emcees of the ball.