KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wesley House Community Center is holding a fun and unique fundraiser where participants get to design their own tables and the table that raises the most money wins. All proceeds go toward supporting programs at the nonprofit.

Tablescapes is Wesley House’s most unique fundraising event, according to the nonprofit, where participants get the opportunity to design their own tables and guests get the opportunity to vote on their favorite tables with money.

All proceeds from the event go toward supporting WISE, or Wellness in Senior Education. The program provides food and fellowship to seniors, or “Grannies,” as Wesley House likes to call them.

Table decorations and themes are up to the decorators and lunch is included with your ticket.

People can get involved with Tablescapes by sponsoring a table, purchasing a seat, or donating to the silent auction.

Tablescapes 2022 is happening Saturday, April 30, at Cokesbury’s North Campus.

Decorators arrive at 9 a.m. and doors open at 10:30 a.m.

If you prefer to register via phone or email, contact Sharon at (865) 524-5494 or Sharon@wesleyhouseknox.org.

You can visit wesleyhouseknox.org for more information.