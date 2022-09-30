KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join the Wesley House Community Center for a magical evening next month as they celebrate 115 years of service in Knoxville.

The Wesley House’s annual Masquerade Ball is an elegant evening filled with eating, drinking, dancing, and most importantly community members who are passionate about their childcare programs.

The Masquerade Ball will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at The Brookside in Knoxville.

Visit https://www.wesleyhouseknox.org/masqueradeball if you’re interested in purchasing tickets or a table and supporting the Wesley House’s highest attended event.