KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The question regarding flu case numbers has been asked by many, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We took a look at the numbers from the University of Tennessee Medical Center — there’s a drastic decrease from the past few flu seasons to now. Infection Prevention Manager Jennifer Radtke from UT Medical talked with WATE 6 On Your Side about the specifics on this data and flu season.