KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rossini Festival is returning to Knoxville for its 20th year. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the Rossini Festival?

The Rossini Festival is presented by Knoxville Opera and it is an annual one-day International Street Fair that celebrates the global impact on the music, food, art, and culture of East Tennessee. With more than 75 artisans all day, it provides a great opportunity for the over half a million people who live in Knox County and the surrounding area to purchase food and enjoy free entertainment, Knoxville Opera says.

Event Details

The Rossini Festival will be in Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Areas with performances and vendors will be set up lining the roads in the area of Gay Street and Market Street between Wall Avenue to Cumberland Avenue.

Downtown Knoxville lists several options for parking that are usually free on nights and weekends, including:

City-County Building Garage – 400 Main Street

Dwight Kessel Garage – 900 State Street

State Street Garage – 500 State Street

Langley Garage – 407 Walnut Street

Locust Street Garage – 540 Locust Street

Main Street Garage – 550 West Main Street

Market Square Garage – 406 Walnut Street

Who will be there?

While the Knoxville Opera has not released a list of vendors yet, they have shared what festival goers can expect. There will be performers providing non-stop opera, jazz, instrumental, gospel, and ethnic music; ballet, modern and ethnic dance performances on four stages for 11 hours.

Knoxville Opera shares that there will be scores of food vendors and more than 75 artisans throughout the day. On Artisans’ Row, there will also be artist demonstrations showing wood carving, leather working, and weaving, Knoxville Opera says.

Just for kids, there will also be The Y Fun Zone, and Journey Around the World, where kids can follow a virtual map to find flags from various countries from around Downtown Knoxville, according to Knoxville Opera.

Knoxville Opera explains that because the Rossini Festival is free, it is heavily dependent on sponsor support. WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor, alongside Visit Knoxville, the YMCA, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and others.