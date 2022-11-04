ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination.

The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75% of the U.S. population.

The VP of Corporate Sales, Eric Paradis, and the VP of Marketing, Tim Chandler, both stopped by WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about the finer details as the first phases of the park gets underway.

Flatrock Motorsports Park will include tracks designed by world-renowned Tilke Engineers & Architects, featuring a 3.50-mile private Member’s Club track and a 2.67-mile Grand Prix track. Combined, the full circuit is almost 6 miles of challenging and unique driving, taking advantage of the natural topography and views.

Flatrock’s Motorclub members will enjoy a state-of-the-art paddock, luxurious clubhouse with restaurant, lounge, and day spa, premium garages with rooftop viewing, track side villas, a multipurpose pit building with race control, meeting spaces, and more.

Along with the Motorclub track and campus, Flatrock plans to open a CIK Karting Track in the spring of 2023.